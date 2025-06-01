Benedict Hollerbach News: Signs with Mainz through 2029

Hollerbach signed a four year deal with Mainz from Union Berlin, the team announced.

Hollerbach completed his second season in the Bundesliga as he will embark on a new journey, leaving Union Berlin after spending two years in the German capital. In those two campaign, he recorded 14 goals in 62 appearances, starting 41 games. With experience already under his belt, Hollerbach will look to work for a starting role in the attack for Mainz.