Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Benedict Hollerbach headshot

Benedict Hollerbach News: Signs with Mainz through 2029

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2025

Hollerbach signed a four year deal with Mainz from Union Berlin, the team announced.

Hollerbach completed his second season in the Bundesliga as he will embark on a new journey, leaving Union Berlin after spending two years in the German capital. In those two campaign, he recorded 14 goals in 62 appearances, starting 41 games. With experience already under his belt, Hollerbach will look to work for a starting role in the attack for Mainz.

Benedict Hollerbach
FSV Mainz 05
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now