Benito News: Starts in season finale

Benito recorded two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Espanyol.

Benito ended the season seeing his first start in some time, last making the starting XI Feb 28. He wouldn't see his best match, recording a few shots, two crosses and a chance created. He ends the season starting in two of his 19 appearances and not seeing a single goal contribution, ending a lackluster season.