Benjamin Andre News: Steady presence in midfield

Andre featured in 39 matches across all competitions for Lille during the 2024-25 season, contributing three assists.

Andre has once again been the anchor in midfield and the overall leader as captain providing stability and experience throughout the campaign. While not a frequent goal contributor his leadership and defensive work were crucial to the team's balance with 118 tackles 59 interceptions and 72 clearances this season. His consistent performances underscore his importance to Lille's midfield structure and as a leader who helped the team qualify for the next Europa League campaign. He will remain a key player for coach Bruno Genesio next season.