Benjamin Bender headshot

Benjamin Bender News: Six crosses, no chances created

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2025

Bender had six crosses (three accurate) but created zero chances in Philadelphia's 0-0 draw Saturday against FC Dallas.

Bender is still getting acclimated to his new club, but he was trusted to help find a winning goal in this match with a full 90-minute effort. He should keep getting playing time and will likely have more success against his former club Charlotte, which has allowed 27 goasl in 17 MLS matches.

Benjamin Bender
Philadelphia Union
