Benjamin Bender News: Six crosses, no chances created

Bender had six crosses (three accurate) but created zero chances in Philadelphia's 0-0 draw Saturday against FC Dallas.

Bender is still getting acclimated to his new club, but he was trusted to help find a winning goal in this match with a full 90-minute effort. He should keep getting playing time and will likely have more success against his former club Charlotte, which has allowed 27 goasl in 17 MLS matches.