Benjamin Pavard Injury: Good to go for UCL final

Pavard (ankle) returned to full training shortly after the Como game, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Pavard was held out altogether mostly because he wouldn't have played anyway and not because of a significant relapse of his ankle injury. He'll start over Yann Aurel Bisseck if he's in good enough shape, but he hasn't featured in over a month. He has tallied two tackles, seven interceptions, 28 clearances and six blocks in his last five appearances, with one goal and no clean sheets.