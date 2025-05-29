Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Benjamin Pavard headshot

Benjamin Pavard Injury: Good to go for UCL final

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Pavard (ankle) returned to full training shortly after the Como game, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Pavard was held out altogether mostly because he wouldn't have played anyway and not because of a significant relapse of his ankle injury. He'll start over Yann Aurel Bisseck if he's in good enough shape, but he hasn't featured in over a month. He has tallied two tackles, seven interceptions, 28 clearances and six blocks in his last five appearances, with one goal and no clean sheets.

Benjamin Pavard
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now