Benjamin Pavard News: Starting for UCL final

Pavard (ankle) is in the starting XI Saturday's UCL final match against PSG.

Pavard has been out for around a month but has recovered his fitness to be available for the club's UCL final Saturday, named to the starting XI immediately. He has started in 10 of his 11 appearances in UCL play this season, so this should come as no surprise, as he was a crucial piece in making it this far. He will just hope he has enough in him to see the start, and this isn't an early fault for the club.