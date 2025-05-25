Benjamin Siegrist News: Concedes zero before removal

Siegrist registered two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 3-1 win against Bologna.

Siegrist kept a clean sheet through 63 minutes before he was replaced by Daniele Sommariva. Sommariva went on to concede a goal immediately after subbing onto the pitch. It was just Siegrist's second start of the season, both of which came in the last three matches. He will head into next season likely serving as Nicola Leali's backup once again.