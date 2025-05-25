Fantasy Soccer
Benjamin Siegrist headshot

Benjamin Siegrist News: Concedes zero before removal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Siegrist registered two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 3-1 win against Bologna.

Siegrist kept a clean sheet through 63 minutes before he was replaced by Daniele Sommariva. Sommariva went on to concede a goal immediately after subbing onto the pitch. It was just Siegrist's second start of the season, both of which came in the last three matches. He will head into next season likely serving as Nicola Leali's backup once again.

Benjamin Siegrist
Genoa
