Benjamin Stambouli News: Adds experience in midfield

Stambouli played 26 Ligue 2 matches for FC Metz in the 2024-25 season, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

Stambouli's experience brought stability to Metz's midfield, contributing both defensively and offensively. His leadership on and off the pitch was invaluable to the team's success and helped them qualify for the Ligue 1 qualification playoffs against his former club Reims. After two close legs, the team earned their spot back in the French top flight that the former Montpellier and Paris Saint-Germain player already knows. With one year remaining on his contract, Stambouli's presence will be crucial in navigating Ligue 1 competition for the Grenats.