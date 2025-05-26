Fantasy Soccer
Bernd Leno News: Concedes two against City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Leno recorded three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Manchester City.

Leno would make three saves Sunday but couldn't keep a clean sheet, allowing two goals in the loss. This means the goalie ends his season without a clean sheet in his past 10 appearances, with five on the season. This does fall short of his 10 from last season despite appearing in the same amount of matches.

