Bernd Leno News: Concedes two against City
Leno recorded three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Manchester City.
Leno would make three saves Sunday but couldn't keep a clean sheet, allowing two goals in the loss. This means the goalie ends his season without a clean sheet in his past 10 appearances, with five on the season. This does fall short of his 10 from last season despite appearing in the same amount of matches.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now