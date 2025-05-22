Bilal Nadir News: Emerging talent in Marseille

Nadir scored one goal in 378 minutes for Marseille in the 2024-25 season.

Nadir showed glimpses of potential with his technical skills and vision in midfield this season at the Velodrome. His development throughout the campaign indicates a promising future as General Director Pablo Longoria wants to have six or seven players like Nadir in the squad every season coming from the formation. With continued growth, Nadir could become a regular part of the rotation next season and provide valuable depth to help key players rest between Champions League matches.