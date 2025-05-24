Bojan Miovski Injury: Out with foot injury

Miovski is out for Sunday's match against Atletico Madrid due to a foot injury, accoridng to manager Michel Sanchez, per Joel Sebastian of Marca.

Miovski is added to the injury list for the season finale, as he has failed to recover from a foot injury that forced him to go unused in his last two appearances on the team sheet. This is a tough way to end the season for the forward, starting in 15 of his 21 appearances while notching two goals on 14 shots and one assist on four chances created to go along with three crosses.