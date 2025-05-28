Bongokuhle Hlongwane News: Active presence on flank

Hlongwane recorded two shots (one on goal) in Wednesday's 0-0 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Hlongwane was a constant threat on the right wing engaging in several duels and attempting to create opportunities. His most notable chance came in the 45th minute when he fired a shot over the crossbar after capitalizing on a loose ball. While he didn't register a goal or assist his work rate and movement were instrumental in stretching Vancouver's defense before being subbed off at halftime. He made two shot attempts for the fourth time this season.