Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Borja Iglesias headshot

Borja Iglesias News: Ends on high note

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Iglesias scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 win over Getafe.

Iglesias was able to finish his season strongly on Saturday against Getafe. Not only did he score the equalizer in the 25th minute, but he also made two passes into the final third, won his only aerial duel, and even made an interception. Iglesias finished his La Liga season with 11 goals and 3 assists in 37 appearances, but started just 24 games for the club.

Borja Iglesias
Celta Vigo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now