Borja Iglesias News: Ends on high note

Iglesias scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 win over Getafe.

Iglesias was able to finish his season strongly on Saturday against Getafe. Not only did he score the equalizer in the 25th minute, but he also made two passes into the final third, won his only aerial duel, and even made an interception. Iglesias finished his La Liga season with 11 goals and 3 assists in 37 appearances, but started just 24 games for the club.