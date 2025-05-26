Fantasy Soccer
Borja Mayoral headshot

Borja Mayoral News: Clinical in attack

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Mayoral scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Celta Vigo.

Mayoral made the most of his starting opportunity in Getafe's final match against Celta Vigo. In 79 minutes played, the striker scored the opening goal in the 11th minute and his only other shot attempt was blocked. He also created one chance and had four touches in the opposition's box. Mayoral only made seven starts and 24 total appearances for Getafe this year in La Liga, but did manage to rack up six goal contributions in those matches.

Borja Mayoral
Getafe
