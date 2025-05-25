Borna Sosa Injury: Absent versus Roma

Sosa (ankle) will stay out for Sunday's meeting with Roma.

Sosa hasn't been able to recover from an ankle injury that cost him more than a month. He's slated to head back to Ajax following an underwhelming loan spell where he posted 11 key passes, 51 crosses (14 accurate), 26 tackles and 28 clearances in 19 appearances (14 starts), failing to obtain a regular spot in the XI, especially after the arrival of Cristiano Biraghi in the same role.