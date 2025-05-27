Botond Balogh News: Suspended for opener

Balogh won three of four tackles, and three clearances and two blocks and picked up his fifth yellow card in Sunday's 3-2 win over Atalanta.

Balogh filled in decently for Giovanni Leoni (knee) even though his side gave up two goals. He'll be unavailable for the first game of next season due to yellow-card accumulation. He lost minutes in the second half of the current one after a solid first few months. He finished up with 36 tackles, 25 interceptions, 134 clearances and 26 blocks in 29 matches (23 starts), with one assist and four clean sheets.