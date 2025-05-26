Boulaye Dia News: More opportunities and improvement
Dia generated two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Lecce.
Before transferring teams to Lazio, Salernitana limited Dia because of injuries and a player freeze-out. Thus, his 2024-25 season was easily an improvement. During then, Dia logged nine goals and three assists, making him one of fewer than five Lazio players to finish with a double-digit G/A. Considering he recorded 22 in the category in his 2022-23 season, expectations are higher for him. It is also worth noting that Lazio's team remains much more talented, meaning it will not depend on him as much to step up.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now