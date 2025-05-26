Boulaye Dia News: More opportunities and improvement

Dia generated two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Lecce.

Before transferring teams to Lazio, Salernitana limited Dia because of injuries and a player freeze-out. Thus, his 2024-25 season was easily an improvement. During then, Dia logged nine goals and three assists, making him one of fewer than five Lazio players to finish with a double-digit G/A. Considering he recorded 22 in the category in his 2022-23 season, expectations are higher for him. It is also worth noting that Lazio's team remains much more talented, meaning it will not depend on him as much to step up.