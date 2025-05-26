Brad Guzan News: Valiant effort against Cincinnati

Guzan registered eight saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 4-2 victory over FC Cincinnati.

Guzan allowed two goals Sunday but still had a great match to earn the club a win, stopping eight shots in the win. However, he has now gone 12 straight games without a clean sheet this campaign, with only one on the season. He will face Orlando on Wednesday, hoping the club has turned a new leaf and he can see another clean sheet soon.