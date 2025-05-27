Brad Stuver News: makes five saves
Stuver recorded five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Minnesota United.
Stuver managed to make five saves while allowing just during the draw to Minnesota on Saturday. He's conceded seven goals while making 21 saves in the last five league games, keeping one clean sheet in that span. The keeper will face off with Real Salt Lake for the next game on Wednesday, who have scored just four goals in the last five matches.
