Bradley Barcola News: Brace in Coupe de France final

Barcola recorded two goals on three shots to go along with two chances created and two crosses in Saturday's 3-0 Coupe de France win over Reims.

Barcola was the Man of the Match Saturday, scoring a brace after finding the back of the net in the 16th and 19th minutes. This was not all, as he would also add an assist on the final goal of the contest when Achraf Hakimi scored in the 43rd minute. He seems to be a player who is always involved, and it is good to see him in such high form heading into their UCL final.