Brahim Diaz Injury: On squad list for season finale

Diaz (thigh) is on the squad list for Saturday's match against Real Sociedad.

Diaz looks ot be in the fold for their season finale after missing their past two outings, as he is on the squad list and looks to be fit again after training too. This is solid news, as even though he isn't a regular starter, he sees decent time from the bench. However, with a host of injuries in the team, he could see the start immediately to finish the season.