Brahim Diaz Injury: Spotted in team training
Diaz (thigh) was spotted in team training on Wednesday, the club posted.
Diaz missed the last two games due to a thigh injury, but he seems to have recovered from the issue since he was spotted in team training on Wednesday. He is in a good position to be available for Saturday's season finale against Real Sociedad and could return directly to the starting XI if Vinicius Junior remains out for the game.
