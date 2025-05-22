Fantasy Soccer
Brahim Diaz headshot

Brahim Diaz Injury: Spotted in team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Diaz (thigh) was spotted in team training on Wednesday, the club posted.

Diaz missed the last two games due to a thigh injury, but he seems to have recovered from the issue since he was spotted in team training on Wednesday. He is in a good position to be available for Saturday's season finale against Real Sociedad and could return directly to the starting XI if Vinicius Junior remains out for the game.

Brahim Diaz
Real Madrid
