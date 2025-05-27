Brajan Gruda News: Productive in season finale

Gruda registered one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (five accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 4-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur.

Gruda filled up the stat sheet in Sunday's season finale, highlighted by him setting season highs in crosses (six), accurate crosses (five) and corners (four). He also created three chances and took one off-target shot. He finished the campaign with one goal and four assists across 21 appearances (eight starts). After showing a lot of promise in limited playing time, he has a chance to improve his numbers significantly if he can earn more playing time next season.