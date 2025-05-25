Brandt Bronico News: Set for suspension

Bronico had two tackles (two won), two clearances and three interceptions in Saturday's 3-2 win against Columbus Crew. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 92nd minute.

Bronico is set to serve a one match suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card in a row. This was his first MLS game since May 14, having been an unused sub against Chicago. His absence could pave the way for Dibril Diani to get the start in the midfield alongside Ashley Westwood and Pep Biel vs RBNY.