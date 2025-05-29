Fantasy Soccer
Brayan Ceballos headshot

Brayan Ceballos Injury: Unlikely against Montreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Ceballos is in concussion protocol and is unlikely to be available for Saturday's clash against Montreal, coach Caleb Porter said in a press conference, according to Seth Macomber from The Blazing Musket.

Ceballos missed Wednesday's trip to D.C. United after being in concussion protocol. He will likely miss Saturday's game against Montreal too and will be assessed at the beginning of next week to know if he can be available moving forward. He has been an undisputed starter in the backline and will likely be replaced by Wyatt Omsberg until he comes back fully fit.

Brayan Ceballos
New England Revolution

