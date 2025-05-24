Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brayan Vera headshot

Brayan Vera News: Starts versus Vancouver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Vera (head) is in the initial lineup for Saturday's game versus Vancouver Whitecaps.

Vera was selected over Sam Junqua in his comeback from a four-match absence, joining Justen Glad in the middle of a back four. Before suffering the injury, Vera had been active around the field, producing eight shots (one on target), 330 passes and 24 clearances across six 90-minute outings.

Brayan Vera
Real Salt Lake
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now