Brayan Vera News: Starts versus Vancouver
Vera (head) is in the initial lineup for Saturday's game versus Vancouver Whitecaps.
Vera was selected over Sam Junqua in his comeback from a four-match absence, joining Justen Glad in the middle of a back four. Before suffering the injury, Vera had been active around the field, producing eight shots (one on target), 330 passes and 24 clearances across six 90-minute outings.
