Brennan Johnson headshot

Brennan Johnson News: Quiet end to excellent season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Johnson registered one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 4-1 defeat versus Brighton.

After scoring the winner in the Europa League Final on Wednesday, Johnson started Sunday's season finale. He did not do much, but he already contributed what he needed to this season. He was Spurs' leading scorer across all competitions, and finished the Premier League campaign with 11 goals and three assists across 33 appearances (24 starts). Johnson has been excellent since joining Spurs last season, and with Son Heung-Min aging, may be Spurs' most important attacker heading into next season.

Brennan Johnson
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
