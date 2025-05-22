Brennan Johnson News: Scores winner in UEL Final

Johnson scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 1-0 win versus Manchester United.

Johnson scored the lone goal of the Europa League Final Wednesday, earning Spurs its first major trophy since 2008. It came in the 42nd minute when Pape Sarr whipped in a beautiful cross to Johnson, Johnson and Luke Shaw fumbled over it and then Johnson nicked it into the goal. It was not the prettiest goal Johnson has ever scored -- there is some debate on whether or not it should be an own goal by Shaw -- but it was certainly the biggest goal of his career thus far. It marked his fifth goal of the Europa League campaign, to go along with his one assist.