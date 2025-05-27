Brian Gutierrez News: Sent off Saturday

Gutierrez generated one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 3-1 defeat versus New York City FC. He was sent off with a straight red card in the 31st minute.

Gutierrez will serve another suspension, this time for a straight red card as he will miss the trip to Orlando on Saturday. He had started the last seven MLS games in a row since his return from injury, totaling three goals with one assist in that span. Rominigue Kouame could see the start in the midfield in his absence.