Brian Gutierrez

Brian Gutierrez News: Sent off Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Gutierrez generated one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 3-1 defeat versus New York City FC. He was sent off with a straight red card in the 31st minute.

Gutierrez will serve another suspension, this time for a straight red card as he will miss the trip to Orlando on Saturday. He had started the last seven MLS games in a row since his return from injury, totaling three goals with one assist in that span. Rominigue Kouame could see the start in the midfield in his absence.

Brian Gutierrez
Chicago Fire
