Brian Rodriguez News: On bench Sunday

Rodriguez (groin) is on the bench for the second leg of the Clausura finals against Toluca.

Rodriguez may not go without minutes in the postseason after dealing with a significant injury since mid-April. He'll likely be used as a winger to attack on the left wing, given that neither of the current starters, Alvaro Fidalgo nor Alejandro Zendejas, specializes in that position. Prior to the issue, Rodriguez racked up four goals and three assists over 13 league appearances.