Brian White News: Two goals in 3-2 victory

White scored two goals to go with four shots (four on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Real Salt Lake.

White scored his team's first two goals as he helped his side come back to 2-2 before they went on to win 3-2. His second goal came from the penalty spot. This brought him to 10 goals for the season and his second brace in the last three games. He took four shots in the game, which was the third game this season that he has taken a minimum of four shots.