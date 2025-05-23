Bruno Mendez News: Decent effort against America

Mendez generated two tackles (zero won), three clearances and three interceptions in Thursday's 0-0 draw versus America.

Mendez returned to the initial lineup after three substitute appearances, joining Luan and Federico Pereira at center-back as coach Antonio Mohamed opted for a five-man defense in a difficult matchup. Despite getting limited time on the field, Mendez has produced eight clearances, three interceptions and three tackles over the most recent three games. He might stay in the lineup only if the formation includes three central defenders, as both Pereira and Luan have been preferred over him throughout the postseason.