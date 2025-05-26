Bryan Mbeumo News: Scores again

Mbeumo scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Wolverhampton.

Mbeumo scored for a second consecutive outing and 20th time in 38 appearances to wrap up a career-best offensive campaign. This also marked his 10th consecutive outing with at least one chance created, and he is up to 20 chances created and three assists over that stretch. Mbeumo was also an impressive contributor with the cross and on the defensive side, where he had 31 tackles won and 14 interceptions on the year.