Bryan Zaragoza News: Active versus Alaves

Zaragoza created three scoring chances and generated one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (four accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Deportivo Alaves.

Zaragoza was one of the main offensive hubs for his side and put up stats across the board in the final third. Despite a few injuries, he had a solid loan spell back in La Liga from Bayern Munich, notching one goal, six assists, 42 shots (13 on target) and 36 key passes. His team might look for a way to retain him.