Bryan Zaragoza headshot

Bryan Zaragoza News: Active versus Alaves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Zaragoza created three scoring chances and generated one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (four accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Deportivo Alaves.

Zaragoza was one of the main offensive hubs for his side and put up stats across the board in the final third. Despite a few injuries, he had a solid loan spell back in La Liga from Bayern Munich, notching one goal, six assists, 42 shots (13 on target) and 36 key passes. His team might look for a way to retain him.

