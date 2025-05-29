Caden Clark News: Assists off bench Wednesday
Clark assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Wednesday's 4-2 defeat against Inter Miami CF.
Clark set up Dante Sealy's goal in the 74th minute Saturday, a strike which cut Miami's lead to 3-1. It marked his first goal contribution of the season, and it came on one of two chances he created in the match. He also won two duels in his 45 minutes off the bench.
