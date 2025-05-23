Callum Hudson-Odoi Injury: Doubtful for finale

Hudson-Odoi (hamstring) wasn't mentioned by manager Nuno Espirito Santo before Sunday's clash with Chelsea.

Hudson-Odoi was always a doubt to return before the end of the season, and it appears he won't be able to do so. He was unmentioned in the final presser of the season. If this is the end of the season for Hudson-Odoi it would mean he finishes with five goals and two assists while adding 44 chances created, a nice overall return.