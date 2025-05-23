Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Callum Hudson-Odoi headshot

Callum Hudson-Odoi Injury: Doubtful for finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Hudson-Odoi (hamstring) wasn't mentioned by manager Nuno Espirito Santo before Sunday's clash with Chelsea.

Hudson-Odoi was always a doubt to return before the end of the season, and it appears he won't be able to do so. He was unmentioned in the final presser of the season. If this is the end of the season for Hudson-Odoi it would mean he finishes with five goals and two assists while adding 44 chances created, a nice overall return.

Callum Hudson-Odoi
Nottingham Forest
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now