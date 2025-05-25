Callum Hudson-Odoi News: Rough end to down season

Hudson-Odoi generated three crosses (one accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Chelsea.

Once again, Hudson-Odoi logged another game without any goals or assists. Since mid-March, he has been a non-factor, with availability problems and bad game outputs resulting in his G/A remaining unchanged. This season, Hudson-Odoi recorded 79 crosses (17 accurate), 44 chances created and 37 shots (17 on goal). In total, he logged five goals and two assists for seven G/A, a numerical downgrade compared to his nine in last year's campaign. Hudson-Odoi will look for a bounce-back opportunity come next season.