Callum Wilson headshot

Callum Wilson News: Starts Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Wilson registered two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Arsenal.

Wilson was back in the starting XI for the first time in a long time Sunday, as his last start came Feb. 26. However, he would fail to impact the match much, only notching a few chances created in his 64 minutes of play. This continues his rough season, with the forward still having yet to score a goal in his 17 league appearances (two starts) this campaign.

Callum Wilson
Newcastle United
