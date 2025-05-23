Fantasy Soccer
Cameron Burgess Injury: Might not play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2025 at 7:50am

Burgess (hamstring) might not play against West Ham United on Sunday, although he wasn't mentioned by manager Kieran McKenna told media during his pre-match press conference Friday.

Burgess is one of several players who could miss the final match of the season due to injury. The defender was a regular starter when healthy, but he's managed to appear in only 18 games (16 starts), racking up 125 clearances, 17 tackles and 14 interceptions. He's also added two assists.

Cameron Burgess
Ipswich Town
More Stats & News
