Cameron Burgess Injury: Might not play Sunday

Burgess (hamstring) might not play against West Ham United on Sunday, although he wasn't mentioned by manager Kieran McKenna told media during his pre-match press conference Friday.

Burgess is one of several players who could miss the final match of the season due to injury. The defender was a regular starter when healthy, but he's managed to appear in only 18 games (16 starts), racking up 125 clearances, 17 tackles and 14 interceptions. He's also added two assists.