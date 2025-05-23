Cameron Burgess Injury: Might not play Sunday
Burgess (hamstring) might not play against West Ham United on Sunday, although he wasn't mentioned by manager Kieran McKenna told media during his pre-match press conference Friday.
Burgess is one of several players who could miss the final match of the season due to injury. The defender was a regular starter when healthy, but he's managed to appear in only 18 games (16 starts), racking up 125 clearances, 17 tackles and 14 interceptions. He's also added two assists.
