Cameron Harper News: Opens the scoring Saturday

Harper scored a goal while taking three shots (two on goal), crossing three times (one accurate) and creating a chance during Saturday's 2-0 win over D.C. United.

Harper found the back of the net in the 42nd minute to open the scoring in the match while leading the Red Bulls in shots and crosses. The goal was the first since May 10th for Harper who has combined for two goal involvements, seven shots, two chances created and 10 crosses over his last three appearances.