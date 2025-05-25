Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cameron Harper headshot

Cameron Harper News: Opens the scoring Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Harper scored a goal while taking three shots (two on goal), crossing three times (one accurate) and creating a chance during Saturday's 2-0 win over D.C. United.

Harper found the back of the net in the 42nd minute to open the scoring in the match while leading the Red Bulls in shots and crosses. The goal was the first since May 10th for Harper who has combined for two goal involvements, seven shots, two chances created and 10 crosses over his last three appearances.

Cameron Harper
New York Red Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now