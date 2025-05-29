Carles Gil News: Creates six chances

Gil had three shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against D.C. United.

Gil tied his 2025 high in chances created, with 11 for May's second half. It also includes zero G/A, which he will look to improve Saturday at Montreal. For the 2025 Revolution, Gil has started every game, with his 14 appearances including eight G/A via six goals and two assists.