Carlos Alcaraz News: Buy option triggered

Alcaraz has permanently signed with Everton from Flamengo, accoridng to his new club.

Alcarez is going to remain with Everton after spending the second half of the season on loan with the club, making the move over from Brazil. This comes with a deal that will last until June 2027. He did start in seven of his 16 appearances this campaign, notching two goals on 26 shots and three assists on 13 chances created. That said, he shaped out a decent role in his first season as a Toffee and will likely see it grow next season after making the move permanent.