Carlos Alcaraz News: Decent half season with Everton

Alcaraz had a decent half season on loan with the Toffees after joining the club during the winter transfer window. He featured in 15 games and contributed to two goals including the winner in the season finale along with three assists, 13 chances created and 26 shots. His performances convinced the board as they are in continuing discussions with the player to extend his stay at the club.