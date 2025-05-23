Carlos Augusto News: Notches five clearances against Como

Augusto registered two shots (two on goal), one tackle (one won), one interception and five clearances in Friday's 2-0 victory against Como.

Augusto played most of the game as a center-back relieving Alessandro Bastoni, although he chipped in offensively later on, assembling a well-rounded stat line. He has recorded four shots (two on target), four crosses (two accurate), five tackles (four won) and 12 clearances in the last five fixtures (three starts).