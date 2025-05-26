Carlos Romero News: Leads match in crosses

Romero generated eight crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 win against Las Palmas.

Romero had a great two-way effort to see the win in Saturday's season finale. He would start by leading the match in crosses with eight before adding one interception, three clearances and seven tackles in the defense. He saw an elevated role in his first season with Espanyol, starting in 28 of his 34 appearances while notching three goal contributions to go along with 30 interceptions, 73 tackles, 87 clearances and 92 crosses.