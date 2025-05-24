Carlos Vicente News: Drills PK against Osasuna

Vicente scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Osasuna.

Vicente kept his aplomb from the spot for his fifth seasonal goal and was dynamic on offense throughout the game, pacing his team in multiple stats. He finished up with five assists, 36 shots (14 accurate), 63 key passes and 269 crosses (71 accurate) in his first full season in La Liga.