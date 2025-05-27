Fantasy Soccer
Carney Chukwuemeka headshot

Carney Chukwuemeka News: Mainly bench option on loan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Chukwuemeka recorded one goal on eight shots in 10 appearances (one start) while on loan with Dortmund this season.

Chukwuemeka didn't see any first-team time this season until he departed Chelsea on loan for Dortmund, capturing a few appearances with the German club. He was even able to score a goal while managing a few European appearances in UCL play as well. The question now is whether the club will exercise a buy option, as a return to Chelsea could see him with minimal minutes again, while he seemingly was able to grow a role with Dortmund.

