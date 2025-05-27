Carney Chukwuemeka News: Mainly bench option on loan

Chukwuemeka recorded one goal on eight shots in 10 appearances (one start) while on loan with Dortmund this season.

Chukwuemeka didn't see any first-team time this season until he departed Chelsea on loan for Dortmund, capturing a few appearances with the German club. He was even able to score a goal while managing a few European appearances in UCL play as well. The question now is whether the club will exercise a buy option, as a return to Chelsea could see him with minimal minutes again, while he seemingly was able to grow a role with Dortmund.