Cedric Teuchert Injury: Off during first half
Teuchert was forced off in the 41st minute of Saturday's match against San Jose due to an apparent injury.
Teuchert was not able to make it to halftime of Saturday's match after suffering an apparent injury, with the forward dealing with an undisclosed issue. This will be something to monitor, as he has only missed three starts all season. He was replaced by Xande Silva, a possible replacement if he misses further time.
