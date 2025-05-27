Cedric Zesiger News: Buy option exercised

Zesiger has signed a contract with FC Augsburg until 2029, joining from Wolfsburg after the team exercised the buy option in his loan, the club announced.

Zesiger had a solid half-season on loan with Augsburg, featuring in 15 games, all as a starter, providing two assists and contributing to two career highs with 21 interceptions and 93 clearances. He is now joining the club on a four-year deal and is expected to be a key player again next season in the backline.