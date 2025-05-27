Celio Pompeu News: Four crosses off bench
Pompeu had two shots (zero on goal) and four crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Colorado Rapids. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 88th minute.
Pompeu was subbed onto the pitch at halftime and still made a decent impact on the match. He tied a season high with four crosses and took two off-target shots on the attack. On the defensive end he won one duel, intercepted one pass and made one clearance in his 45 minutes of action.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now