Celio Pompeu News: Four crosses off bench

Pompeu had two shots (zero on goal) and four crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Colorado Rapids. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 88th minute.

Pompeu was subbed onto the pitch at halftime and still made a decent impact on the match. He tied a season high with four crosses and took two off-target shots on the attack. On the defensive end he won one duel, intercepted one pass and made one clearance in his 45 minutes of action.