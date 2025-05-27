Fantasy Soccer
Celio Pompeu headshot

Celio Pompeu News: Four crosses off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Pompeu had two shots (zero on goal) and four crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Colorado Rapids. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 88th minute.

Pompeu was subbed onto the pitch at halftime and still made a decent impact on the match. He tied a season high with four crosses and took two off-target shots on the attack. On the defensive end he won one duel, intercepted one pass and made one clearance in his 45 minutes of action.

Celio Pompeu
St. Louis City SC
